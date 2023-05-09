New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is taking on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, on Tuesday. MI was in command before the partnership between RCB skipper and Glenn Maxwell as they dismissed the dangerous Virat Kohli in the first over itself and then gave them a second blow in the third over by dismissing Anuj Rawat.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the biggest clashes in IPL and everyone is watching it. Another person who is enjoying the clash is, LSG's pacer Naveen ul Haq. He posted a story on his Instagram showing that the pacer is enjoying the clash with some mangoes.