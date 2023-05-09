IPL 2023: Naveen Ul Haq Posts Cryptic Instagram Story During MI Vs RCB Tie
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians is taking on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, on Tuesday. MI was in command before the partnership between RCB skipper and Glenn Maxwell as they dismissed the dangerous Virat Kohli in the first over itself and then gave them a second blow in the third over by dismissing Anuj Rawat.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the biggest clashes in IPL and everyone is watching it. Another person who is enjoying the clash is, LSG's pacer Naveen ul Haq. He posted a story on his Instagram showing that the pacer is enjoying the clash with some mangoes.
Naveen Ul Haq's Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/aebF7H6gS9
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2023
Naveen ul Haq's Cryptic Reply To Virat Kohli
Many fans are speculating that this is in response to Virat Kohli's Instagram story that he posted during the GT vs LSG match. Virat appreciated Wriddhiman Saha's knock and Rashid Khan's catch against Luckow Super Giants.
Virat also got into a heated altercation with Naveen ul Haq and Gautam Gambhir recently and fans do relate lots of cryptic stories from the stars to that incident.
