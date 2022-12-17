IPL 2023 Player Auction: 3 Players Lucknow Super Giants Can Target In Upcoming Auction On 23rd December In Kochi | Check Retained & Released List

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants had a decent debut season in the Indian Premier League 2022 as they made it to the Eliminator where they went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore. LSG, under the able guidance of Andy Flower and Gautam Gambhir, compiled a very efficient roster.

LSG released players like Andrew Tye, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, and Manish Pandey ahead of the auction so they have a few slots to fill. Here are three players LSG can target in the auction on December 23 in Kochi.

Mayank Agarwal: Mayank Agarwal has played a lot of cricket with KL Rahul for Punjab Kings and the Karnataka batters share a great camaraderie as well. LSG need a good no 3 batter and Mayank Agarwal can be a very good option for them.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran had a decent season for SRH last year where he scored over 300 runs. However, he was not retained by the franchise. With LSG releasing a big hitter like Evin Lewis, they can target Nicolas Pooran who is a like to like replacement for Lewis.

Adam Milne – LSG also need a backup pacer to Mark Wood. Given that it is a long tournament it is unrealistic for a bowler like Wood to play all games so LSG can target Adam Milne who is a very similar bowler to Mark Wood.

LSG Retained Players – KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG Players released: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

Purse remaining: INR 23.35 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4