IPL 2023: SRH Spinner Mayank Markande Compared To Rashid Khan By Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif praised SRH spinner Mayank Markande and compared him to veteran Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan

New Delhi: SRH spinner Mayank Markande has had a dream start to his IPL 2023 campaign. Markande picked four wickets to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings. He followed up his scintillating display with another two-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders, helping his team win two back-to-back matches.

Markande made his IPL debut in 2018, picking 15 wickets for Mumbai Indians. He played just eight matches in the following seasons and was even not selected in the first two games for SRH in IPL 2023. However, his remarkable show in the first two matches has certainly boosted his chances of playing more in the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif is mighty impressed with Markande. Rashid compared him to Afghanistan ace spinner Rashid Khan, saying that batters find it hard to read his googlies. Rashid went on to say that Mayank Markande can become a big name in a couple of years time.

"Remember that name, Mayank Markande. He has pace, he is fast through the air. Ravi Bishnoi is good, but he hasn't succeeded in giving the ball that loop in the air. This guy is a Rashid Khan-type of bowler with a different angle. Batters had difficulties reading his googly. We will see him in future as well. I haven't seen him play that much, but I saw him bowl yesterday and I think in two years time, he can be a great bowler," said Latif as quoted by Hindustan Times.