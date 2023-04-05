IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande Reacts To No-Ball Criticism After MS Dhoni Threatens To Leave CSK Captaincy

Captain MS Dhoni was mad at bowlers as they bowled 3 no-balls and 4 wides during the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings won their first match of Indian Premier League at home in Chepuak stadium, they defeated KL Rahul-lead Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs.

During their innings Chennai bowlers gave 13 wides and 3 no-balls during the match. The extras led to an outburst from skipper MS Dhoni in the post-match presentation ceremony, he warned the bowlers to improve or 'play under a new captain'.

"They'll have to bowl no no balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain," Dhoni said bluntly at the post-match presentation.

In response Tushar Deshpande admitted that bowling no-balls is a crime in T20 cricket. He further said that even if he is at fault, he is not going to crib about it but move on and do better for his team.

"I am a firm believer of the present; what's gone is gone. Bowling no ball is a crime in T20 cricket but if I keep cribbing about it, I might have given away ten extra runs and the results might have gone either way. So I was just focused on making a good comeback. I kept telling myself that you can win the game for the team," Deshpande said in the presser.

He added that he is looking forward to learn death-bowling from CSK legend Dwayne Bravo, even though he admitted that he might not be able to fill Bravo's shoes but will try to learn the skill.