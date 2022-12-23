New Delhi: The player auction for 2023 edition of IPL took place in Kochi on Friday (December 23). Many high profile overseas players attract record bids that broke IPL records, but there were quite a few cricketers, who despite their big reputation in international matches, failed to attract any bidders.

Here’s a list of five such players, who remained UNSOLD in IPL 2023 mini auction

Dawid Malan: Former world No. 1 T20I batter, Dawid Malan is another high profile batter who remained unsold. He has played for PBKS in the past but in the 2023 auction, he failed to find a bidder.

Chris Jordan: Jordan is England’s leading wicket taker in T20Is, but after failing to impress with CSK in 2022 editon, he has failed to a buyer this year.

Paul Stirling: Irish opening batter Paul Stirling is one of the best T20I batters but his dream to play in the IPL will extend for atleast an year more after he also failed to attract any bid for any of the 10 franchises. The right-handed is the fifth leading run getter in T20I history.

Mohammad Nabi: Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi is a journeyman cricketer and has played for SRH and KKR in the past, but this time, he remained unsold.

Dasun Shanaka: Shanaka is Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain and is more than a decent all-rounder, but he has to wait for some more time to make his IPL debut.