The 2023 Indian Premier League is likely to be the last season for the legendary MS Dhoni as a player for Chennai Super kings. The batter-wicketkeeper is expected to play the last season of IPL of his career.

The 41-year-old has been playing for Chennai Super Kings since 2008, and he only transferred to the Rising Pune Supergiant during the 2016-2017 season, when the team was banned for two years. He captained CSK in 12 seasons out of which CSK lifted the IPL trophy 4 times.

Since 2023 is the last IPL season of MS Dhoni, CSK will need to find a new captain to replace the legendary skipper MS Dhoni.

There are many players in the CSK setup like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and Devon Conway who could step up and lead the side in the future but according to the former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina English all-rounder Sam Curran is fit to lead CSK as a captain. Raina insisted that CSK should go all out to secure the services of young player Sam Curran in the 2023 IPL Auction which will take place in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

In a recent Interview Raina said that the English player Sam Curran has done really well in the World Cup 2022 and he has great leadership qualities which is the reason why CSK can look for a captain in his as Dhoni’s replacement.

“CSK really want him in their set-up because he has done really well in the World Cup. He has got great leadership qualities as well. CSK can look for a captain in him in the future,” Raina told Jio Cinema.

“Chennai wickets will definitely suit his bowling. A lot of variation, and when you are playing home games, he is going to be very useful,” he added.