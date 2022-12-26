Sam Curran to Cameron Green: Four star all-rounders who earned big bucks

Curran to Green: Four star all-rounders who earned big bucks in IPL 2023 auction

The IPL 2023 mini auction took place in Kochi on Friday (December 23). Many overseas all-rounders earned a big deal and as many as three broke the banks to become the three most expensive players in IPL auction history. In the auction, members of England’s T20 World Cup squad were in high demand and out of the top five most expensive players, three of them belonged to the Three Lions.

Here’s a look at top four all-rounders who earned a big buck in IPL 2023 mini auction:

Sam Curran: England bowling all-rounder Sam Curran is the most expensive player in IPL history. He was signed for Rs 18.5 crore by Punjab Kings. He has previously played for them in the 2019 season and now after a gap of four years, he will once again represent them. The 24-year-old all-rounder won the Player of the Tournament award in 2022 T20 World Cup.

Cameron Green: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will make his IPL debut in 2023. He will play for Mumbai Indians. The five-time winners splashed out Rs 17.5 crore to acquire his services. He earned a big deal after impressing in the three T20Is against India in September.

Ben Stokes: England Test captain Ben Stokes will play for CSK in IPL 2023. He became the third most expensive player in IPL history after MS Dhoni-led side signed him for Rs 16.25 crore. After a gap of six years, he will once again share the dressing room with Dhoni, who he was teammate with in the 2017 edition of cash-rich league.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder will play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. The 31-year-old was signed for Rs 5.75 crore in the 2023 mini auction. He will strengthen the Royals lower order and bowling department and in 5.75 crore is an absolute steal.