With speculation of the Indian Premier League taking place this year once the pandemic is over, former Australian skipper Allan Border said feels the T20 World Cup should take precedence over the IPL. The former skipper also said that the IPL is nothing but a money grab.

“(I’m) not happy with that. The world game should take precedence over local competition. So, the World T20, if that can’t go ahead, I don’t think the IPL can go ahead. I would question that decision — it’s just a money grab, isn’t it, that one?” he said in ABC’s Grandstand Cafe radio program.

“The World T20 should take precedence, for sure. The home boards should stop their players going to the IPL if that’s the case,” he added.

Garnering 80 per cent of the global revenue from cricket, Border felt it is not fair that India runs the game. He also felt other cricketing boards should not allow that to happen.

“That would be just shut the gate, you know, India running the game. They’re pretty close to it now, but I suppose if you’re responsible for 80 percent of global (cricket) income, you’re going to have a fair say in what goes on, I get that. But I think the world game can’t allow that to happen. I don’t think you can have India superseding what the international game has in place. That would be going down the wrong path,” he said.