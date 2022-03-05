Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa (CSA) finds itself in a tricky spot ahead of the IPL 2022 season. It is about what players would choose – playing for the country or opting for IPL? In all of this, captain Dean Elgar finds himself in a place where he has to persuade players to choose country over IPL. CSA faces this problem because the home series against Bangladesh clashes with the IPL. South Africa could miss out on their key pacers if they choose IPL over playing for their nation.

Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje all have IPL contracts. These players are also important for South Africa’s in Tests.

“It’s a tough one leaving that up to the players, but this is how we’ll see where their loyalty lies. They mustn’t forget that Test and one-day cricket got them into the IPL, not the other way around,” Elgar as quoted by Cricbuzz.