IPL Winner To Take Whooping Prize Home- Check All The Details

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with defending champion Hardik Pandya in the final match of the IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 28 (Friday).

Both the teams have faced each other in 4 matches in the history of IPL. Out of these 4 games, Chennai has just won one match whereas Gujarat has defeated CSK three times. At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, CSK and GT have clashed only once so far, in which the GT emerged victorious.

The IPL is the most lucrative T20 tournament in the world. Along with a trophy, the league winner is also rewarded with big money.

Here is the list of prize money that 2023 IPL winners and runner-up will be rewarded with:

Since the beginning, the prize money has been increased four times, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India intends to increase it further in the next few seasons; the exact amount is still to be established. The teams will be rewarded with Rs 46.5 crore collectively.

The winning team will receive Rs 20 crore, whereas the runner-up team will receive Rs 13 crore. The winnings for the third- and fourth-place teams total Rs 7 crore and Rs 6.5 crore, respectively.

The individual prize money have risen over time, a monetary prize of Rs. 15 lakh is awarded with the Orange Cap, which is given to the batsman who scores the most runs, and an equal amount is awarded with the Purple Cap, which is given to the bowler who takes the most wickets.

Currently, GT's opener Shubman Gill is the orange cap holder, and surprisingly, from the same team, GT's star bowler Mohammed Shami is the purple cap holder of the IPL 2023.