<strong><span style="font-size: 24pt;">IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction Preview, Ireland vs New Zealand</span></strong> <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand will face Ireland in the second T20I on July 20. Its a do or die match for the Ireland to keep the series alive as they have already lost the first T20I. Before T20I, The Kiwis picked up a 3-0 win in the ODI series against the host. <p></p> <p></p><strong>IRE vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs New Zealand : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For T20 Match In Belfast</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Ireland vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction IRE vs NZ 2022: Best players list of IRE vs NZ, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The T20 match toss between Ireland &amp; New Zealand will take place at 8:00 PM IST Respectively <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 8:30 PM IST Respectively <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Belfast. <p></p> <p></p><strong><span style="font-size: 24pt;">IRE vs NZ My Dream11 Team</span></strong> <p></p> <p></p>Lorcan Tucker, Martin Guptill (c), Harry Tector (VC), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Andy Balbirnie, Michael Bracewell (c), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE vs NZ Probable XIs</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Ireland:</strong>Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand:</strong> Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson