New Zealand will face Ireland in the second T20I on July 20. Its a do or die match for the Ireland to keep the series alive as they have already lost the first T20I. Before T20I, The Kiwis picked up a 3-0 win in the ODI series against the host.

TOSS: The T20 match toss between Ireland & New Zealand will take place at 8:00 PM IST Respectively

Start Time: 8:30 PM IST Respectively

Venue: Belfast.

Lorcan Tucker, Martin Guptill (c), Harry Tector (VC), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Andy Balbirnie, Michael Bracewell (c), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Ireland:Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson