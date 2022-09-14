New Delhi: Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan picked his team for the T20 World Cup for the Men in Blue with one notable inclusion of Deepak Hooda in his team while Rishabh Pant made way for Dinesh Karthik as the first choice wicket-keeper for the side. The top three pretty comprising of captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli pretty much picks themselves – at least for the first couple of matches.

“See, in my opinion, if you’re playing the first match, you need to have some experienced bowlers including one spinner. So, from the top, my playing 11 would be – Rohit, KL Rahul, number three Virat (Kohli), number four – Suryakumar Yadav, number five – Deepak Hooda, number six – Hardik Pandya, number seven – Dinesh Karthik, number eight will be a right arm leg spinner so it would be (Yuzvendra) Chahal, 9 to 11, here there will be Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and along with that you can go for Bhuvaneshwar Kumar,” said Pathan on Star Sports show ‘Follow The Blues’.

Pathan is pretty clear about his choice of spinner and picked Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

“So, there will be a combination here, three fast bowlers out of which two are quality fast bowlers, who will be able to bowl at the death as well. And I will make sure that I have the combination and the liberty to choose from the three fast bowlers, even Arshdeep (Singh) to handle the death bowling So, in my opinion, in the playing 11, the spinner is clear, it’s just whether I can make space for Arshdeep in the team,” he concluded.

Irfan Pathan’s Predicted Playing XI For India In T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar