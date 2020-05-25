Despite the lockdown, which marred the Eid celebrations – individuals around the world took to social media platforms sharing their Eid moments with their friends. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, had a hilarious conversation with his brother Yusuf on the occasion and the reason will win your heart.

Irfan posted a picture on Twitter where he is peeping in his father’s pocket to find out his ‘Eidi’. He shared the picture and captioned it as, “Eid Mubarak everyone This is what I always look forward to every Eid. before you came I had it all in my pocket,” tweeted Irfan.

Eid Mubarak everyone… This is what I always look forward to every Eid 😇 before you came I had it all in my pocket 😉@iamyusufpathan #eidmubarak2020 #eidy #love #happiness pic.twitter.com/acfQNSjZ13 Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2020

Yusuf, in response to Irfan’s tweet, said that he had filled his pockets with ‘Eidy’, a day before the occasion. A stunned Ifran replied to Yusuf, “Wowwwww face ye kab hua??”

Hahahahaha one day before only I have filled my pocket with Abbas eidy Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) May 25, 2020

Wowwwww😐 ye kab hua?? Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2020

The two brothers are extremely close to their dad and have in the past, credited him for all their success.

During the pandemic, Pathan brothers have also contributed actively to aid in the battle. Along with spreading awareness, Yusuf and Irfan had also donated masks and ration for the poor and needy people of their hometown Baroda.