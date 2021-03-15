Jharkhand is the common factor between MS Dhoni and Ishan Kishan. While one is a legend, the other one has all the makings of becoming one. Now, there is one thing that separates them is the fact that one is a right-handed finisher – the other – a left-handed opener. Following Kishan’s heroics on his national debut, comparisons were bound to be drawn as both are wicketkeepers as well.

It is no secret that Kishan has admitted time and again that Dhoni is his idol and he has learned a lot from the former India captain. Kishan has also been seen taking tips from the CSK skipper during IPL matches.

Ex India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to social media after Kishan’s 32-ball 56 – that inspired India to win the match by seven wickets and level the series 1-1.

“A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before,” Sehwag wrote.

“Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan.”

Chasing 165 to win, India got off to a disastrous start as KL Rahul departed without scoring in the first over. But that did not big down the debutant as he counter-attacked the English bowlers successfully and stitched a crucial partnership with skipper Virat Kohli. The youngster played a number of audacious shots in his short stay.

Like Dhoni – who hails from Jharkhand – Kishan too is an aggressive player and backs his skills and belief – like the ex-India skipper in his early days.

With the series locked at 1-1, it would be interesting to see if the hosts manage to take the lead for the first time in the ongoing five-match series.