Jharkhand is the common factor between MS Dhoni and Ishan Kishan. While one is a legend, the other one has all the makings of becoming one. Now, there is one thing that separates them is the fact that one is a right-handed finisher - the other - a left-handed opener. Following Kishan's heroics on his national debut, comparisons were bound to be drawn as both are wicketkeepers as well. <p></p> <p></p>It is no secret that Kishan has admitted time and again that Dhoni is his idol and he has learned a lot from the former India captain. Kishan has also been seen taking tips from the CSK skipper during IPL matches. <p></p> <p></p>Ex India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to social media after Kishan's 32-ball 56 - that inspired India to win the match by seven wickets and level the series 1-1. <p></p> <p></p>"A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before," Sehwag wrote. <p></p> <p></p>"Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before. <p></p> <p></p>Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan. <a href="https://t.co/874tXa0uoz">pic.twitter.com/874tXa0uoz</a></p> <p></p> Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) <a href="https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1371139287844982790?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 14, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 165 to win, India got off to a disastrous start as KL Rahul departed without scoring in the first over. But that did not big down the debutant as he counter-attacked the English bowlers successfully and stitched a crucial partnership with skipper Virat Kohli. The youngster played a number of audacious shots in his short stay. <p></p> <p></p>Like Dhoni - who hails from Jharkhand - Kishan too is an aggressive player and backs his skills and belief - like the ex-India skipper in his early days. <p></p> <p></p>With the series locked at 1-1, it would be interesting to see if the hosts manage to take the lead for the first time in the ongoing five-match series.