‘Isilye Allah Ne Ek Pathan Ko Doosre Pathan Se Chakka Marwake Zaleel Kiya,’ Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out Afghanistan Players For Misbehaviour

Dubai: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Super 4 match was not for the faint-hearted fans. The pendulum swung to and fro and eventually it was Pakistan who managed to win the game by one wicket. With nine wickets down, Pakistan needed 12 runs to win in the final over and Afghanistan were the favourite to win the game. However, Naseem Shah smacked two sixes of Fazalhaq Farooqi to seal the game for Pakistan. The loss also knocked India and Afghanistan out of the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, tempers flared between players from both teams during the match as Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmed got into an altercation. This made the tense atmosphere even more tensed. When Pakistan won the game, the aggressive celebrations by the Pakistan team were not appreciated by Afghan fans. Post the match, the fans from both countries got into a brawl in the stands.

Meanwhile Shoaib Akhtar was impressed by the Afghan players’ behaviour during the match and lashed out at them saying that their behaviour with Asif Ali after dismissing him was not acceptable. “We as a nation always love and support Afghanistan during their tough times, what was that behaviour after dismissing Asif Ali, who pushed him around and even abuse him?

“You play cricket, show your passion but such arrogance should not be shown (isilye allah ne aapko Saza di, isilye ne aalah ne ek pathan ko duusre pathan se chakka marwake zaleel kiya, aur rote hui gayi.) This is the reason why the almighty punished you, and this is the reason why the almighty made a Pathan (Naseem Shah) hit a six against you, and you were humiliated and Afghanistan team went out crying),” said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

Akhtar said that Afghanistan is a good cricket team but they need to learn the art of sportsmanship, adding that Afghanistan players are brothers and should respect the Pakistan players like the Pakistanis do.

“Afghanistan are playing good cricket, you are a good team, but you should make it personal. We don’t do this to even India, India wale Pappiya jhapiya kar rahe hai hamare saath, aap hai ki hamare bhai hai, sah mulk hain, hum apse laad bhi karte hai, khyal bhi rakhte hai, and aap kya batameezi bhi karte ho. (We do not make it personal with even the Indian team. We are so well-behaved with them and here you are, we consider you our brothers, you are our neighbouring nation, we love and take care of and here you are showing your brazenness) this is not acceptable yaar.

Akhtar also praised Naseem Shah and said that he showed the nerves of steel. He added that Naseem is going to be a brand in Pakistan. “Hats off to you Naseem Shah, you are a great asset for this country, he said added, “I told you months ago that in Pindi that you will be a superstar and thankfully you are a superstar. It was good to see your innings and I was happy, you will become a brand of Pakistan, just keep yourself fit,”he concluded.