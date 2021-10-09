<strong>London:</strong> Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that if the Joe Root-led side "get on a roll" early on in the Ashes series beginning December 8, they'll do well, but if they start badly, it could be a "long tour" for them. <p></p> <p></p>"I think this England Test match team are the kind of side that if they get on a roll and they get playing well, they'll be fine. But if they start badly - so get out of Brisbane having got a hammering - it is going to be a long tour," said Vaughan. <p></p> <p></p>The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Saturday that they had given 'conditional' approval to the Ashes tour, which ended speculation that one of the most gripping cricketing rivalries in the world could get cancelled. <p></p> <p></p>Vaughan, who captained England to the Ashes series win in 2005, added that Australia could even make a clean sweep in the series. "This series could be 5-0," he told ABC Sport on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>"It could be 5-0 because you've got to be realistic, because (in) the last four tours of Australia, England has lost 5-0 twice, 4-0 once and they obviously won in 2010/11, 3-1." <p></p> <p></p>England will be without all-rounder Ben Stokes, who recently underwent a second surgery on his injured finger, while fast bowler Jofra Archer has also been ruled out due to a recurring elbow strain, but Vaughan felt that Joe Root could show the way with his batting. <p></p> <p></p>"If Joe Root can somehow install some of his methods into a few of the others, of course they can be a threat," said Vaughan. <p></p> <p></p>Citing the Indian cricket team's example, Vaughan said that the Tim Paine-led side, though considered favourites, had their weaknesses. <p></p> <p></p>"Going 1-0 up, bowling India out for 36 at the Adelaide Oval, (India captain) Virat Kohli going home and then not to win that series - (that) tells me they (Australia) are a vulnerable team," Vaughan said. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't think they are anything like an Australian side of old. I think they are a good team, (they've) got a very good bowling attack but they're certainly vulnerable."