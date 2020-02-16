South Africa pace legend Dale Steyn has confirmed that he will feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) this year. Steyn, 36, who retired from Test cricket as South Africa’s all-time highest wicket taker in August 2019, informed that he will be playing for two-time champions Islamabad United in the league which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

“Hello everybody in Pakistan. Just a quick message to say that I am super excited to come over and join Islamabad United,” Steyn in a video that he tweeted on Sunday.

He also revealed details of portals where fans can buy tickets to the matches. “Come and watch us play, really looking forward to it and I’ll see you guys at the games. Cheers!”

Steyn’s news comes just after South Africa opted out of the three Twenty20s in Pakistan next month citing fatigue. “Managing player workload is a top priority for any cricket board, and from that perspective, their decision is understandable,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement on Friday.

This is will be the first time that the PSL is played entirely in Pakistan with the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi hosting the matches.

There has been speculation over to what extent Steyn will be able to take part in the PSL considering South Africa’s limited overs commitments in that period.

Steyn is currently with the Proteas for their T20I series against England which concludes on February 16. Their subsequent ODI and T20I series against Australia and India coincide with the dates that the PSL will be held. He also admitted that he’s eyeing to play in the T20 World Cup later in the year.