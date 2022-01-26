New Delhi: Former South Africa middle-order batter Jonty Rhodes took to Twitter to thank PM Narendra Modi for the kind words and shared the letter sent by him, adding that he has indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India and his whole family celebrates Republic with the people of India.

“Thank you @narendramodiji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind,” wrote Rhodes on Twitter.

PM Modi in his letter wrote, ‘I would like to convey Republic Day greetings to you…Over the years you have developed a profound connection with India and its culture. The special bond was truly reflected when you named your daughter after this great nation. You truly are a special ambassador of the strong relations between our nations.”

“India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations. I am confident these will empower lives and contribute to the global good. Once again, I extend Republic Day greetings and look forward to interacting with you in the times to come,” the letter further added.

Rhodes is regarded as one of the best fielders to have ever graced the field and made backward point a position of its own. He played 52 Test matches for South Africa and 245 ODIs in a career spanning 11 years. Rhodes made his Test debut against India in 1992 and ODI debut against Australia in the same year.