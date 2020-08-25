JAM vs GUY Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Hero CPL T20 2020 Match, 3:00 AM IST August 26

JAM vs GUY Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Hero CPL T20 2020 game between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs on Saturday (August 22) was won by the former. After being asked to bat first, Guyana Amazon Warriors scored 118 in 19.1 overs. In reply, Andre Russell hit an unbeaten fifty but couldn’t take Jamaica Tallawahs past the finishing line and they lost by 14 runs. For Guyana Amazon Warriors, Chris Green took two scalps.

JAM vs GUY TOSS – 2:30 AM IST

Time: 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval

JAM vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Phillips, Shimron Hetmyer (vc), Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (c), Sandeep Lamichhane, Ashmead Nedd

JAM vs GUY Full Squads

JAM: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud, Veerasammy Permaul

GUY: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Odean Smith, Ashmead Nedd, Imran Tahir, Naveen ul Haq, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Jessy Singh, Romario Shepherd, Kissoodath Magram

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JAM Dream11 Team/ GUY Dream11 Team/ Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team/ Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more