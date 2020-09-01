JAM vs TKR Dream11 Hints And Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squads, Proabale Playing XIs Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad 7.30 PM IST September 1

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Hints And Prediction

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Hints And Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs For Today’s JAM vs TKR at Brian Lara Stadium: In another mouthwatering clash of Caribbean Premier League 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in match 21 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium, Trinidad. The Hero CPL T20 match JAM vs TKR match will begin at 7.30 PM IST – September 1. This is the first match of the third leg of the tournament, with the action returning to the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium from the Queen’s Park Oval. The Knight Riders come off an improbable win over the Barbados Tridents thanks to a blazing 28-ball 72 from Kieron Pollard. They sit at the top of the table with six wins from six games and look like firm favourites to win the title. Meanwhile, the Tallawahs also coming off after registering a comfortable win over the St. Nevis and Patriots. They have won three matches out of six played so far in Hero CPL T20. The live online streaming and TV broadcast of Hero CPL T20 will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

JAM vs TKR My Dream11 Team

Glenn Phillips (wk), Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tion Webster, Dwayne Bravo (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Kieron Pollard (VC), Andre Russell, Jayden Seales, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb ur Rehman.

JAM vs TKR Probable Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Chadwick Walton (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali, Andre Russell/Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Fidel Edwards.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine/Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein and Fawad Ahmed.

JAM vs TKR Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

