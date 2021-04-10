English cricketer Jason Roy - who arrived in India today - will miss the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday as he will have to serve seven-day isolation before joining the Sunrisers Hyderabad bio-bubble. Roy joined the SunRisers Hyderabad at the last minute, as Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulled out of the tournament. This would come as a major setback for the franchise, which will now have to look for his replacement. <p></p> <p></p>Roy will only be available for Hyderabad's third game of the season. He will not feature against KKR and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;