English cricketer Jason Roy – who arrived in India today – will miss the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday as he will have to serve seven-day isolation before joining the Sunrisers Hyderabad bio-bubble. Roy joined the SunRisers Hyderabad at the last minute, as Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh pulled out of the tournament. This would come as a major setback for the franchise, which will now have to look for his replacement.

Roy will only be available for Hyderabad’s third game of the season. He will not feature against KKR and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.