India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has lost his number one position in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers after going wicket-less in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand. This was the first instance in Bumrah’s short yet impressive career when he failed to pick up a solitary wicket in a bilateral series. Bumrah (719) dropped 45 rating points to slip to the second position behind New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

Despite not playing the ODI series against India with a hand injury, Boult has leapfrogged Bumrah with 727 points under his belt. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (701), Kagiso Rabada (674) and Pat Cummins (673) round off the top five bowlers in the updated rankings on Wednesday.

In the third and final ODI at Bay Oval, the 26-year-old finished with figures of 0/50 in 10 overs. He failed to add any wicket to his tally in the first two matches as well where he gave away 53 and 64 runs respectively in 1st and 2nd ODI. Overall, he bowled 30 overs for 167 runs with a single maiden to his name.

Kohli Holds on To Number One Spot

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli has maintained his top spot in ODIs despite having a forgettable series against New Zealand. India’s limited-overs deputy – Rohit Sharma, who missed the ODIs due to an injury – hangs on the second position.

Kohli endured a rare lull with the bat garnering just 75 runs in the three-match ODI series vs New Zealand which concluded on Tuesday with India losing all the three games in a row.

New Zealand’s experienced batsman – Ross Taylor (4th place) and South Africa’s new ODI skipper – Quinton de Kock (7th place) are the biggest gainers among the batsmen. Taylor had scored an unbeaten hundred in the first ODI against India at Seddon Park, Hamilton to power Black Caps to a four-wicket win.

While De Kock had also scored a century in South Africa’s first ODI against England, which the hosts had won by seven wickets.

In the list of all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja has made a jump of three places and moved to the seventh spot. Jadeja scored 63 runs in the two innings he batted in and also picked up two wickets.

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi has climbed to number one spot in the all-rounders’ list while Ben Stokes has lost some ground after having been rested for the recent South Africa ODIs as he has slipped to the second spot.