Joe Root Clean Bowled By Paul Collingwood’s Daughter

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> England batter Joe Root has been in sensational form of late. The former England skipper has been on a century-hitting spree and has stroked nine tons since 2021, leapfrogging Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in the list of Fab four. <p></p> <p></p>Root has been in top form in the ongoing series against New Zealand as well and smashed hundreds in the first two Tests. It needs great skills to dismiss a batter who is going through a purple patch like Joe Root, however, not necessarily one needs to be an international cricketer to get the better of the best. <p></p> <p></p>In a video that's going viral on social media, Joe Root was clean bowled by former England captain Paul Collingwood's daughter Keira. The video was posted by Collingwood on his Instagram stories. <p></p> <p></p>In the first video, Root was bowled by Keira Collingwood by a beautiful inswinger. Collingwood captioned the post, "When you nip back through @root66 (Joe Root) gate!." <p></p> <p></p>Collingwood posted another video in which Hannah Collingwood, his second daughter, bowled an inswing delivery to Root. "Hanah trying to swing one into his front shin," Collingwood captioned the post. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the Three Lions have shown great fighting character in the ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand. Despite being down and out on many occasions, England has bounced back in style and knocked out New Zealand with a counter punch. In the ongoing third Test, England was reeling at 55-6 at one point but a magnificent hundred by Jonny Bairstow (162) and 97 by Jamie Overton helped them claw back in the game. England eventually gained a 31-run lead over New Zealand's first-inning total of 329. The Kiwis are 218 runs ahead in their second innings and the match is heading towards a cracking finish. England is 2-0 up in the series.