India skipper Virat Kohli has on most occasions been on the wrong side of the toss and that has hurt them. Kohli must have been hoping that he wins the all-important toss in the third and final ODI in Pune on Sunday. Hoping to be third-time lucky – he was not. Buttler won the toss on Sunday at the MCA Stadium and as expected – opted to bowl first.

After Kohli lost the toss, he walked behind Buttler, as the English stand-in skipper smiled. It seemed hilarious but time and again, Kohli has said toss is not something within his control and hence he has to be prepared for all situations and has imbibed this culture in the dressing-room as well.

Here is Buttler’s reaction after Kohli lost the toss:

India has made one change as they have brought in T. Natarajan for Kuldeep Yadav. At the toss, Kohli admitted that he too would have bowled on a surface like this. Hoping for an improved show with the ball, he also said that India will look to add 20-30 more runs to their total from the second ODI – where they posted a what-seemed-like-a-mammoth 336.

“I would’ve bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now. It’s a hard pitch and has some grass covering. We’ve introspected and identified a few areas that we need to improve on, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat and put up a better show with the ball,” said Kohli at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood