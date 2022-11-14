Melbourne: Left-arm pacer Sam Curran and leg-spinner Adil Rashid bowled brilliant spells to restrict Pakistan to 137/8 before an unbeaten fifty from Ben Stokes helped England crown themselves as winners of Men’s T20 World Cup with a five-wicket victory achieved with an over to spare in front of 80,462 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing the modest total, England lost three wickets, including that of captain Jos Buttler, in the Power-play. But Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls — incidentally his first T20I fifty — to take England over the line.

Six years after Stokes was left heartbroken in the 2016 final at Kolkata when West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite hit him for four consecutive sixes in the final over, the all-rounder finally found redemption by rising to the occasion at the MCG, and sealing England’s second T20 World Cup trophy.

Sam Curran won the player of the match and the player of the tournament for his astonishing bowling. England received massive love from cricket fans all over the world for their win and an action of skipper Jos Buttler during the celebration is now going viral all over the internet.

As the team was about to do champagne celebration. Jos Buttler stopped it and made sure that their teammates Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali are off the stage. The act is receiving lots of appreciation from fans across the world as Jos respected the faith of his players.