Trinidad: India delivered a comprehensive show against West Indies in the first T20I as they won the match by 68 runs. Most things went right for India in the match, however, former India cricketer K Srikkanth had some sour feelings after the match. Srikkanth was not pleased by India’s selection in the match and blasted India coach Rahul Dravid for not having Deepak Hooda in the playing XI. The all-rounder has been in sensational form in T20Is but India instead went in with Shreyas Iyer in the first T20I. Iyer had a poor outing and was dismissed for a duck.

“Where is Hooda? He did well in T20Is, He did well in ODIs as well. He is the guy who should be there. In T20 cricket you need to understand, that you need all-rounders. Batting all-rounders, bowling all-rounders, so more the all-rounders better for you,” said Srikkanth.

Former India player Pragyan Ojha, who was in the panel, tried to defend Dravid and said that Rahul Bhai backs players who have done well in the past. “Rahul bhai believes that if a player performed for you first then play him and back him. Then you go ahead with the other options, ” Ojha said.

However, Srikkanth stopped him in the middle and said that ‘Rahul Dravid Ka soch humko nhi chahiye’. “Rahul Dravid ka soch humko nehi chaiye. Aapka soch chaiye. Abhi chaiye. Abhi do.” (We don’t need Rahul Dravid’s thought. We need yours. Right now. Give it now)

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer had a good outing in the ODI series against West Indies and scored two fifties in the first two games.