From Kane Williamson To Mayank Agarwal; Here Is The List Of Top 5 Shocking Releases Ahead OF IPL 2023

New Delhi: The auction for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to take place on December 23. As many as 405 players will go under the hammer in Kochi this year. Last month, all 10 franchises released the list of their retained players and the ones they released. Here’s a look at five players who were shockingly released:

Kane Williamson: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022, but he struggled to score big runs as a result of which his team suffered and finished in the eighth position. The Kiwi skipper, who was retained ahead of David Warner and Rashid Khan in IPL 2022, was shockingly released by the franchise this year.

Nicholas Pooran: The former West Indies skipper was signed for Rs 10.75 crore by the Orange Army, but he also failed to perform like Williamson and was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2023 auctions.

Mayank Agarwal: Indian opening batter Mayank Agarwal was retained by the Punjab Kings before the IPL 2022 auction and was made the captain of the franchise as well. But he failed to live up to expectations with the bat and had an ordinary season. He was removed as the team’s skipper last month and then was not retained by the franchise either.

Jason Holder: Star West Indies all-rounder and former Test captain Holder was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore in the 2022 auction but is surprisingly now released by them. The 31-year-old dismissed 14 batters in 12 matches in the IPL 2022.

Chris Jordan: The 34-year-old Jordan is England’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is and was part of the Chennai Super Kings team in the IPL 2022. And despite playing under MS Dhoni’s leadership, he failed to impress with his performance, which is why he was dropped from the team and then released before the mini-auction.