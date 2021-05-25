He Transformed Indian Cricket – ICC Pays Tribute to Hall of Famer Kapil Dev

The International Cricket Council has paid tribute to former Indian skipper Kapil Dev on Monday. ICC has been celebrating the achievements of its Hall of Fame inductees this month on their social media handle. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev led the team to glory in the 1983 World Cup and changed Indian cricket for good.

ICC shared a video in which former players like Stephen Fleming, Sir Ian Botham, Wasim Akram paid tribute to the legendary all-rounder. Kapil Dev was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame on March 11, 2010.

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1397168068493729800?s=20

Dev had a glorious International career that spanned 16 years as he played at the top level from 1978 to 1994. The highest point in Dev’s career came when he led India to victory in the 1983 World Cup and it was a stepping stone to India’s love for the game.

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev made his Test debut against arch-rivals Pakistan back in 1978 but didn’t had a great start to his career as he dismissed after scoring eight runs and could only scalp a solitary wicket as the Test match was drawn at Faisalabad.

The all-rounder then went on to play 131 Test matches for the national team as he scalped 434 wickets in his glorious career. Dev bowled with an average of 29.65 and was known to move the ball both ways. Furthermore, he scored 5248 runs at an average of 31.05 as he was more than handy with the bat.

On the other hand, Kapil Dev played 225 ODI matches in which he snared 253 wickets at an average of 27.45. The right-hander also scored 3783 runs at an average of 23.79. Dev’s best knock in limited-overs cricket came against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup when he scored 175 runs when the team had their backs against the wall.

Bishan Singh Bedi (2009), Sunil Gavaskar (2009) Anil Kumble (2015), Rahul Dravid (2018) and Sachin Tendulkar (2019) are among the other Indian cricketers to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.