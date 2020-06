KCC vs PF Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tip

KCC vs PF Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Kista CC vs Pakistanska Foreningen, ECS T10 League Stockholm 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KCC vs PF at Marsta Cricket Club: Seven Swedish teams will take part in the European Cricket T10 Series (Stokcholm) that gets underway from June 15 and continue till June 19 when the knockouts and the final will be played. The seven teams included Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska F reningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC and Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events in Sweden which gets underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Kista CC and Pakistanska Foreningen will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club

KCC vs PF My Dream11 Team

C Khatri (captain), S Ali Khan (vice-captain), C Share Ali, M Farhan Anwar, Tajammal Hussain, A Muhammad, Tasaduq Hussain, M Asif, F Shah, A Amin, A Zaidi

KCC vs PF Squads

Kista Cricket Club: Kashan Khan, Ghazzal Mehdi, Imran Hussain, Junaid Azam, Hamza Iqbal, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Fashahid Shah, Muhammad Asif, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Chandan Khatri, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Pankaj Kaul, Naeem Ullah Khan, Rizwan Baig, Ahsan Mehmood, Arif Zaidi, Nasir Khan

Pakistanska Foreningen: Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Umar Khan, Vaince Waqqas, Muhammad Bilal, Tasaduq Hussain, Mohammad Ali,Choudry Ali, Zubair Aslam, Imam Din, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Muhammad Chaudhry

