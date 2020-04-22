Recalling an instance from his playing days, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said how he got treated harshly by a senior player after he was dismissed early. He also revealed how he cried after being yelled at for half an hour and was depressed throughout the night.

“I once got out early. I had mentioned this before; a senior player was really harsh with me on that day. I don’t think I have ever faced that level of harshness as on that day. I cried for half an hour. I was taking a shower and kept crying and I was depressed the entire night after that,” Inzamam revealed according to Cricket Pakistan.

The 1992 World Cup-winner also recalled how he found himself beside Imran Khan in the flight and realised that things had gone from bad to worse.

“Next day, while boarding our plane, I was trying to find my seat. I found out that Imran Khan had the seat next to mine. I thought that when the time is bad it is completely bad. I had to listen to so much yesterday and today is going to be no different. I sat in my seat,” he added.

Arguably one of the best Pakistan batsmen of his generation, Inzamam was instrumental in Pakistan’s 1992 WC triumph. He scored a brilliant 60 off 37 balls against New Zealand in the semi-final and followed it up with a crucial 42 against England in the summit clash.