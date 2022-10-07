The ninth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will begin on Friday with a blockbuster clash between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal FC. All the Indian football fans were eagerly waiting for the moment and now they will watch their favourite stars in action. <p></p> <p></p>Kerala Blasters finished the last season of the ISL as runners-up and will look to start the new season on a positive note. On the other hand, East Bengal had a disappointing season and they will hope to turn the tides in the new season under a new head coach Stephen Constantine. <p></p> <p></p>Stephen Constantine has a vast experience of working in India especially with the Indian football team. He will look to use it in the ISL. <p></p> <p></p>Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What date will Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match will take place on October 7, Friday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What time will Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match begin?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match be broadcasted?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network. <p></p> <p></p><strong>How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Predicted Starting Line-up:</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Kerala Blasters FC:</strong> Prabhsukhan Singh Gill; Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Puitea, Adrian Luna; Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou. <p></p> <p></p><strong>East Bengal:</strong> Kamaljit Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Alex Lima, VP Suhair; Cleiton Silva, Sumeet Passi.