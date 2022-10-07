The ninth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will begin on Friday with a blockbuster clash between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal FC. All the Indian football fans were eagerly waiting for the moment and now they will watch their favourite stars in action.

Kerala Blasters finished the last season of the ISL as runners-up and will look to start the new season on a positive note. On the other hand, East Bengal had a disappointing season and they will hope to turn the tides in the new season under a new head coach Stephen Constantine.

Stephen Constantine has a vast experience of working in India especially with the Indian football team. He will look to use it in the ISL.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match in India.

What date will Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match be played?

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match will take place on October 7, Friday.

Where will Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match be played?

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

What time will Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match begin?

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match be broadcasted?

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match?

Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal FC match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and Website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill; Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Puitea, Adrian Luna; Dimitrios Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou.

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O’Doherty, Alex Lima, VP Suhair; Cleiton Silva, Sumeet Passi.