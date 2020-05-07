With Cricket South Africa (CSA) still in the hunt for Faf Du Plessis' successor, spinner Keshav Maharaj has expressed his desire to lead the country across formats. <p></p> <p></p>Maharaj, who has established himself as the number one spinner for SA in Tests, said he would like to lift the World Cup in his career. <p></p> <p></p>"I'd like to captain the South African team across all three formats and I want to raise a World Cup trophy with my own hands, as the leader of the side," he said. <p></p> <p></p>He also admitted enjoying the role when it was handed to him for a brief period. <p></p> <p></p>"I've really enjoyed captaincy from the time I've been handed the opportunity this past season," Maharaj was quoted as saying by sport24. <p></p> <p></p>Admitting leading his nation is like a dream for him, Maharaj revealed not many in the team set-up know about it. <p></p> <p></p>"I really want to captain the Proteas. It's been my dream. Not a lot of people in the national setup actually know that, but the few who have approached me on the matter know that." <p></p> <p></p>He also revealed that he was asked to improve his batting by the selectors in order to make it back in the limited-overs side. <p></p> <p></p>"I specifically asked what I needed to do to get back into the ODI side and was told that I need to work on my batting and stuff," he concluded.