Kevin Pietersen Defends Jos Buttler’s Abusive Tirade Against Vernon Philander During Second Test Between South Africa And England in Cape Town | POST

Drawing massive flak on social media after a video from Cape Town Test between South Africa and England went viral, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler could be in trouble with ICC for using some expletives for Vernon Philander. In the middle of controversy, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has jumped in defence of Buttler, asking people to leave him alone.

The South Africa-born Pietersen believes such incidents are an integral part of Test match cricket and it keeps the interest alive. He wrote on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday: “LOTS having a go at @josbuttler here! LEAVE HIM ALONE! This is Test Cricket and believe me, this is nothing compared to lots that goes on, on the field. Series is alive big time. END OF!”

On a tense final day during the second Test between SA and England, the stump mic picked up Buttler launching an expletive-laden rant at Philander who was at the crease. “Get out the f*****g way,” said Buttler, prompting Philander to stare back at him.

‘F***ing move. F***ing knobhead. Get past that f***ing gut,’ Buttler said in a frosty exchange with Philander over the stumps.

Ben Stokes, who was stationed at first slip, also joined him, saying: “Don’t stare him out. He’s got a point, mate.”

England defeated South Africa by 189 runs on the fifth day of the second Test at Newlands as Stokes produced an explosive spell of bowling. Courtesy the win, the visitors levelled the four-match World Test championship series 1-1.