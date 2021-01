KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan One Day Cup Match 3 January 8, 2021 9:30 AM IST

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Today's Pakistan One Day Cup Mat

KHP vs CEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan One Day Cup – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KHP vs CEP in Karachi: In the match no. 3, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Central Punjab.

TOSS: The Pakistan One Day Cup match toss between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Karachi

KHP vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Kamran Ghulam (captain), Usman Salahuddin (vice-captain), Rehan Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Mohammad Saad, Khalid Usman, Saad Nasim, Sajid Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Hasan Ali

KHP vs CEP Squads

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Khalid Usman, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan Shinwari, Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Sajid Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah, Musadiq Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Central Punjab: Hasan Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab Asif, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Usman Salahuddin, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Ali Shan, Waqas Maqsood, Ahmed Bashir, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Rizwan Hussain, Tayyab Tahir

