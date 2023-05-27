New Delhi: IPL 2023 is coming to an end. The final showdown will be at the Narendra Stadium on Sunday (May 28). Defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will face each other in the race to lift the IPL 2023 trophy.

The tournament started with a bang, where many Bollywood stars and celebrities performed, including Arijit Singh, actress Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Just like the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony of the tournament will also witness some killer performances. The electronic music producer Nucleya and the 'Tu Aake Dekhle' star King are among the musicians who will perform during the IPL final. While Nucleya has released several well-known songs like Bass Rani, Koocha Monster, and others, King is currently one of the most well-known figures in the Indian rap scene. The IPL 2023 Closing Celebration will start at 6 p.m. IST.

Also, renowned rapper Vivian Divine will take the stage by storm during the second half of the final or mid-innings. Playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who has recorded songs for numerous well-known Hindi and Tamil movies, will accompany the rapper.

IPL official handle tweeted," Ahmedabad - You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you. How excited are you to witness the two in action #TATAIPL | #Final".