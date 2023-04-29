Nehra laughed and gave the camera a thumbs up while smiling at Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little as they worked together to get rid of the KKR's middle order. Nehra praised the GT bowlers' performance during the match when KKR were reduced to 179 for seven after Andre Russell was run out. In any case, the veteran India pacer was all grins over the course of the day with telecasters showing a humorous film of his demonstration with left moderator Murali Kartik in torment and laughing.

New Delhi: Ashish Nehra, coach of the Gujarat Titans was in the best of spirits as the defending champions faced Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday in an effort to avenge their home loss a few weeks earlier.

Before the start of the KKR-GT game, the video shows Nehra and Kartik having a conversation next to the field, where the Gujarat head coach mockingly attacks Kartik. Kartik fell to the ground when he saw that he was in pain. He was subsequently helped in getting up, however, Nehra couldn't quit snickering. After the footage had been shown, the camera was panned toward the GT dug out, leaving Nehra shook and Kartik calling it "unexplainable" when asked about it in the commentary box.

KKR Put 179 On Board

A scintillating fifty from Rahmanullah Gurbaz followed by finishing fireworks from Andre Russell carried Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a respectable 179/7 against Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

With the rest of the batters not contributing much, Gurbaz stood up to enthrall the spectators with 39-ball 81, laced with five fours and seven sixes. Russell, the birthday boy, smashed a 19-ball 34, with two fours and three sixes, to take Kolkata to a competitive total. For Gujarat, Mohammed Shami was impressive in picking three wickets while Noor Ahmad and Joshua Little were excellent in taking two wickets each.