KL Rahul was caught on stump mic abusing one of the fielders during Kings XI Punjab’s Super Over thriller against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. It was the opener for both sides and the game entered the Super Over as the scores were tied after 20 overs. Rahul seemed to have lost his cool and reacted in that fashion but failed to realise that his act would not go unnoticed. The video is already going viral.

KL Rahul could be heard saying to a fielder, ‘Mundhe baaro lo**a’, asking him to move along quickly. It is highly possible that the abused were hurled at Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair or Krishnappa Gowtham – who know the language.

Comedian Danish Sait took a jibe at the KXIP skipper as he reacted in a photo that Rahul had posted referring to the match on Instagram, Danish Sait responded, ‘Mundhe baa…Golden words KL. Love you.’

KXIP lost the game in the Super Over, despite a brilliant 69-ball 80 from Mayank Agarwal. It was disappointing that KXIP could not close the game when one run was needed off three balls. Going ahead, the team will surely learn from the mistakes and not repeat them again in the tournament.

The umpiring also came under the scanner after umpire Nitin Menon called a short run in the 19th over when replays showed that the run was legal.

KXIP have appealed to match referee Javagal Srinath against the one-run short signal by Menon in the IPL 2020 clash against DC in Dubai on Sunday.

KXIP CEO Satish Menon said: “While a human error can happen and we understand that, there is no room for human errors like these in a world-class tournament like the IPL. This one could cost us a playoff berth. A loss of a game is a loss of a game. It is unfair. I hope the rules are reviewed so that there is no margin for human error.”