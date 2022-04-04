Mumbai: KL Rahul is expected to play a key role when Lucknow lock horns with Hyderabad on Monday at the DY Patil stadium. Rahul got among the runs as an opener as he scored 40 off 26 balls against Chennai to get Lucknow off to the perfect start. Ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar, who has seen Rahul’s rise in the international circuit, reckons he can also play as a finisher for Lucknow.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, “KL Rahul is such an integral part of any team. He opens the batting and gets to bat 20 overs and sets the pace for his team. I believe he has the ability to be the finisher as well. “He’s not just somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start. He has all the shots in the book to finish it off as well. So if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can post 200-plus on the board.”