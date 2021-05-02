Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and has been admitted to the hospital on Sunday. The PBKS captain is set to miss the upcoming game against Delhi Capitals. Rahul will now have to undergo surgery. He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of severe abdomen pain.

“KL Rahul complained of severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures has been transferred to the hospital for the same,” Punjab Kings said in a statement.

Here is the statement issued by Punjab Kings: