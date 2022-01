KL Rahul Opening in Rohit Sharma's Absence in ODIs vs South Africa The Right Move? Ex-Pakistan Captain Sal

Paarl: India’s interim ODI captain KL Rahul confirmed on the eve of the first ODI that he would be opening the batting in Rohit Sharma’s absence against South Africa. Describing the move as a postive one, ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt said that the best players of the side should get maximum overs in the middle.

Butt said on his YouTube channel: “KL Rahul has said that he has played at different positions because the team needed him to. But now, in Rohit Sharma’s absence, he will open the batting. I think it is a good move. The team’s best players must utilize maximum overs in one-day cricket. I think it’s a very positive and right move.”

Butt also suggested that India should play two spinners. If that happens, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin will make the XI. He reckoned India should back their strength and he also believes that the hosts would not be comfortable against quality spin.

“I think India should play two spinners. Obviously, pitches in one-day cricket are good ones. But spin is India’s strength and South Africa are not renowned players of slow bowling. During India’s previous ODI series in South Africa (2017-18), Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav combined to claim 33 wickets in six matches,” he added.