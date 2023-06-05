Kolhapur Tuskers To Show Their Might In MPL Men's T20 Cricket Tournament

Kolhapur Tuskers will display their might in the upcoming Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) organized MPL Men's T20 Cricket Tournament.

MPL is being organised under the aegis of the MCA and is scheduled to take place from June 15-29, 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune where the Punit Balan Group-owned team will look to win the trophy.

The MPL Men's T20 Cricket Tournament promises to deliver fierce competition as the six participating teams will battle it out for the coveted title. As the name embodies, the Tuskers will encourage physical prowess, and resilience and create a Champion mindset in the team as well as resonate the same among the fans that embody a never-give-up attitude, unity and team bonding.

"We have been promoting Olympic and Emerging sports and sportsmen across the length and the breadth of the country. However, Kolhapur Tuskers has given us this unique opportunity to promote sportspersons within Maharashtra and Cricket for the first time. We expect Kolhapur Tuskers will help us to expand the multi-sports discipline bouquet and platform that we have created to encourage youth across Maharashtra and the country to take up sports and look to represent the state and country in Championships right from the grassroots level," commented Punit Balan, Kolhapur Tusker owner and, the Chairman and Managing Director of Punit Balan Group as he urged cricket fans, supporters, and enthusiasts from all walks of life to come together and rally behind the Kolhapur Tuskers throughout this tournament.

Having already established teams in Ultimate Table Tennis, Pro Panja League, Premier Handball League, Premier Badminton League, Ultimate Kho Kho, Tennis Premier League and Motocross; Punit Balan Group has already aimed to continue to promote and encourage the Olympic sports movement in the country.