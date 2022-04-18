Mumbai: After a good start to their IPL 2022 campaign, the KKR express has got derailed following three back to back losses. As they get ready to take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne stadium, a few changes could be incorporated by KKR for the match. It is likely that Sam Billings who missed out the last game against Hyderabad due to a niggle may come back in the playing 11. If that happens, Sheldon Jackson would have to make way for him.

The other change that is on the cards is the return of Ajinkya Rahane in place of Aaron Finch. Rahane has not been in good form and he would desperately want to get among the runs and contribute for his side.

KKR Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakravarthy