Knights vs Dolphins Dream11 Team Prediction CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KTS vs DOL at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein: In another exciting battle of CSA 4-Day Franchise Series, Knights will take on Dolphins at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Monday. TheCSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 KTS vs DOL Pool B match will begin at 1.30 PM IST – November 9 in India. After defeating Warriors by 179 runs in a cross-pool match, the Knights will aim to continue their winning momentum when they meet Dolphins in Pool B. Four of the last five matches between these two teams have ended in a draw. Thus, the fans would hope that they at least get a winner in this contest. Coming to Dolphins’ first match, they defeated the Lions by nine wickets in a Pool B encounter. Their batsmen stole the show by putting 458 runs on the board, at the loss of only three wickets in the first innings Here is the Dream11 Prediction for CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Final- KTS vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Knights vs Dolphins Dream11 Tips, KTS vs DOL Probable Playing XIs, KTS vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Tips.

TOSS: The CSA 4-Day Franchise Series match toss between Knights and Dolphins will take place at 12.30 PM (IST) – November 9 in India.

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen, Pite van Biljon

Batsmen: Kegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Sariyen Muthuswamy, Jacques Snyman (C)

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj (vc), Shaun von Berg, Mbulelo Budaza

KTS vs DOL Probable Playing XIs

Knights: Matthew Kleinveldt, Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon (C/wk), Farhaan Behardien, Petrick Kruger, Wandile Makwetu, Shaun von Berg, Mbulelo Budaza, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa.

Dolphins: Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofson (wk), Kegan Petersen, Marques Ackerman (C), Keshav Maharaj, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthuswamy, Ottniel Baartman, Prenalen Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Andile Phehlukwayoh.

KTS vs DOL Squads

Knights (KTS): Jonathan Vandiar, Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon (wk/C), Grant Mokoena, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Mbulelo Budaza, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Kleinveldt, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Duan Jansen.

Dolphins (DOL): Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Keegan Petersen, Senuran Muthusamy, Sarel Erwee, Andile Mokgakane, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Ruan de Swardt, Mangaliso Mosehle, Keshav Maharaj, Ottniel Baartman, Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Eathan Bosch, Keith Dudgeon, Lifa Ntanzi.

