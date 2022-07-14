Lalit Modi Dating Bollywood Star Sushmita Sen, Photos Set Internet On Fire: Watch Pics

Mumbai: For IPL Chairman Lalit Modi is dating Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. Modi, the first chairman and commissioner of the IPL, shared breathtaking photos with Sushmita Sen on Twitter and called her his better half. The Tweet instantly went viral and set the social media platform on fire. The fans started speculating that Modi has married Sushmita Sen. However, Modi himself took to Twitter and clarified that the couple has not married and are just dating each other.

“Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” wrote Modi.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ?????????? pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

More to follow…