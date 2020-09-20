Dream11 Team Prediction

LAN vs LEI English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Lancashire vs Leicestershire T20 Match at Old Trafford, Manchester 5:30 PM IST Sunday, September 20

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Lancashire vs Leicestershire will take place at 5.00 PM (IST) – September 18.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

My Dream11 Team

L Hill, A Davies (WK), A Lilley, K Jennings, J Bohannon, C Ackermann, S Croft, G Delany, G Rhodes, M Parkinson, T Bailey.

SQUADS

Lancashire (LAN): Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Alex Davies, Keaton Jennings, Josh Bohannon, Owais Shah, George Lavelle, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, George Balderson, Liam Hurt, James Anderson, Graham Onions, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Stephen Parry, Tom Bailey, Jack Morley, Toby Lester, Tom Hartley, Ed Moulton, George D Burrows

Leicestershire (LEI): Lewis Hill, Harry Swindells, Hassan Azad, Mark Cosgrove, Harry Dearden, Sam Evans, Paul Horton, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Gavin Griffiths, Dieter Klein, Ben Mike, Tom Taylor, James Weighell, Gareth Delany, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes, Chris Wright

