LEI vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips English T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain – Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire, Playing 11s, Team News of North Group Match From Grace Road at 11 PM IST June 29 Tuesday

LEI vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s LEI vs NOR at Grace Road: In an exciting North Group encounter of English T20 Blast, Northamptonshire will lock horns with the Leicestershire at the Grace Road on Tuesday. The English T20 Blast LEI vs NOR match will start at 11 PM IST – June 29. Leicestershire are lying at the penultimate position in the North Group standings with three wins and six losses from the nine matches. They will head into English T20 Blast fixture on the back of a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Worcestershire. On the other hand, Northamptonshire are rooted to the bottom of the North Group points table with just a couple of wins from their nine outings thus far. They have lost as many as six fixtures with one of their games getting abandoned due to rain. Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LEI vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, LEI vs NOR Fantasy CricLEI Prediction T10 game, LEI vs NOR Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy CricLEI Prediction – Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Leicestershire and Northamptonshire will take place at 10:30 PM IST – June 29.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Grace Road.

LEI vs NOR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen Scott Steel, Lewis Hill, Saif Zaib

All-rounders Colin Ackermann (C), Mohammad Nabi (VC), Arron Lilley, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers Naveen-ul-Haq, Graeme White, Callum Parkinson

LEI vs NOR Probable Playing 11s

Leicestershire: Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths.

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Adam Rossington (c&wk), Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Rob Keogh, Charlie Thurston, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich and Ben Sanderson.

LEI vs NOR Squads

Leicestershire: Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (wk), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Gavin Griffiths, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Will Davis, Harry Swindells, Edward Barnes.

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Adam Rossington(w/c), Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Charlie Thurston, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Richard Levi, Nathan Buck, Joshua Cobb.

