LIG vs CYM Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Limassol Gladiators CC vs Cyprus Moufflons CC Fantasy Tips July 20, 1:30 PM IST

LIG vs CYM Dream11 Team And Picks

LIG vs CYM Dream11 Tips: A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India. Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Limassol Gladiators CC vs Cyprus Moufflons CC Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

LIG vs CYM Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

LIG vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Gurdeep Sharma (captain), Shahid Ali (vice-captain), Mehran Khan, Zeeshan Sarwar, Honey Gori, Ghulam Murtaza, Muneeb Mughal, Sadiq Khan, Gagandeep Singh, Babar Ayub, Lakhwinder Singh

Limassol Gladiators CC vs Cyprus Moufflons CC Full Squad List

LIG: Bilal Ahmad, Asifur Rahman, Shahid Ali, Pradeep Gangappa, Rakibul Hasan, Sadiq Khan, Honey Gori, Babar Ayub, Naresh Kumar, Shahzeb Shah, Venkat Reddy, Syed Nasir, Shehryar Orakzai

CYM: Ravi Kumar, Muneeb Mughal, Arslan Ashraf, Zeeshan Sarwar, Ghulam Murtaza, Mehran Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Nalin Pathirana, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Chamal Sadun, Minhas Khan