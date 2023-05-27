List of Records Created By Shubman Gill During His 129-run Knock Against MI

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the final showdown.

Updated: May 27, 2023 9:12 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: One of the best openers of IPL 2023, Shubman Gill, smashed his third century of the IPL on May 26 against the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In total of 16 matches, he has smashed 851 runs with an average of 60.79. With Gill's sensational 129 off 60 balls against MI, he became the highest run scorer of IPL 2023 and batted with a strike rate of 215. His innings included 10 sixes and 7 fours and with his knock, he completed 851 runs in the league. With this knock Gill broke several records.

Here is the list of 3 records that he broke:

4th batter to score 800 runs

Gill became the second Indian and fourth overall player to surpass the 800-run milestone. He eventually scored 129 off 60 balls, including seven fours and ten sixes. He beat Virender Sehwag's record for the highest individual score in an IPL Playoffs game (122 for PBKS in 2014).

Youngest to score century in IPL playoffs

Gill is the seventh player to score an IPL hundred in the playoffs and at the age of 23 years and 260 days, he is the youngest to do so.

Highest score in playoffs

The young batter created history, became the highest scorer in the IPL playoffs. He scored 129 in 60 balls, studded with seven fours and 10 sixes. Followed by Virender Sehwag, who played a memorable innings in the 2014 IPL Playoffs. He smashed 122 runs off just 58 deliveries, smashing 12 fours and eight sixes.

GT Will Face CSK In The Finals

In a must-win game, Gill helped his side reach the finals of the cash-rich league. Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the final showdown; both teams will battle against each other to lift the trophy on May 28 at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad. Earlier, both teams played against each other in the first eliminator, when CSK defeated Gujarat and reached the finals.

 

 

