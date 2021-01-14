Live BBL 2020 Match Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Stream Match 39: Live Match When And Where to Watch HEA vs REN Live Cricket Streaming

Big Bash League 2021 Match 39 Live Score Match Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming Match 39 on Sony Sports Network: With some fine batting and bowling performances, Brisbane Heat have recovered from their early season slump and have registered three wins in their last four matches. Chris Lynn and Lewis Gregory are looking in good touch and will be vital for the team’s chances of making it to the playoffs. Heat will be boosted by the presence of Morne Morkel, who is available for selection against the Renegades. With a wealth of experience available to fall back on, the Heat will fancy their chances of a win in this game. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades come into this game on the back of a close win against the Adelaide Strikers. Although they are at the bottom of the points table, the Renegades are capable of springing a surprise with Aaron Finch due for a big knock in the BBL.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades BBL Match, Live BBL Match 39 match online and on Television.

When is Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League Match 39 match will take place on Thursday, January 14.

What are the timings of the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match will RENrt at 1.45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.15 PM IST.

Where is the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match being played?

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match will broadcast on Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live Stream the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match will live Stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

What are the playing XIs for the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match?

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (wk), Jack Prestwidge, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad.

HEA vs REN SQUADS

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Connor Sully, Jack Wood.

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch(c), Sam Harper(w), Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad, Brody Couch, Zak Evans, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Perry, Will Sutherland.