<h2>Live cricket score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Basin Reserve, Wellington, February 21 Match Time</h2> <p></p>Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand of the two-match Test series at the Basin Reserve, Wellington starting on Friday, February 21. The limited-overs leg of the tour has ended and the time has come to switch to red-ball cricket. Out comes the crisp Test whites and the focus shifts on the ICC World Test Championship. <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india-cricket-team">India</a> and <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/new-zealand-cricket-team">New Zealand</a> are coming into the two-match series with contrasting results from their last series. India clean swept Bangladesh 2-0 to extend their lead in the Test championship points table. On the other hand, New Zealand suffered 0-3 whitewash at the hands of Australia. However, New Zealand are a force at home and the form this Indian team has been in the past year or so, expect a close contest. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Toss:</strong> 3:30 AM IST <p></p><h2>Match Timing</h2> <p></p>4:00 AM IST <p></p><h2>Venue</h2> <p></p>Basin Reserve, Wellington <p></p><h2>LIVE STREAMING:</h2> <p></p>You can stream the match live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar. <p></p><h2>TV Broadcast</h2> <p></p>TV broadcast would be available on Star Sports Network <p></p><h2>Online</h2> <p></p>India.com and cricketcountry.com <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;